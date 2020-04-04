DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.36

DLH Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:DLHC)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.36 and traded as low as $4.07. DLH shares last traded at $4.20, with a volume of 19,800 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on DLHC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DLH in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, February 10th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $53.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other DLH news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 52,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $243,179.00. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 165,955 shares of company stock valued at $757,372. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLHC. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 62,334 shares during the period. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 537,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 21,426 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in DLH by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 97,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in DLH during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in DLH by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 122,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 57.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of educational and environmental support services for the underserved children and youth comprising health, nutritional, parental, and behavioral services; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

