Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.32

Community Bankers Trust Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $4.29. Community Bankers Trust shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 90,900 shares.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of Community Bankers Trust in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32.

Community Bankers Trust (NASDAQ:ESXB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 million.

In related news, CEO Rex L. Smith III bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $25,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,562.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 4,380 shares of company stock valued at $38,084 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESXB. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bankers Trust by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Community Bankers Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation operates as the holding company for the Essex Bank that provides financial services primarily to individuals and small businesses. It offers individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, and real estate and mortgage loans.

