MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.61

MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR (OTCMKTS:CAKFY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.61 and traded as low as $4.46. MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 1,888 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.61.

MCKESSON EUROPE/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CAKFY)

McKesson Europe AG provides logistics and services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Consumer Solutions and Pharmacy Solutions. The Consumer Solutions division operates approximately 2,000 own and 300 managed retail pharmacies and approximately 7,000 participants in its brand partnership schemes.

