Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.97

Corvus Gold Inc (TSE:KOR) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.97 and traded as low as $1.45. Corvus Gold shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 13,200 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.97. The firm has a market cap of $168.62 million and a PE ratio of -13.74. The company has a current ratio of 94.17, a quick ratio of 93.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold-silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 7,223 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

