Heineken (OTCMKTS:HKHHF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.65

Heineken Holding NV (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $94.65 and traded as low as $68.73. Heineken shares last traded at $71.00, with a volume of 2,067 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.65.

Heineken Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HKHHF)

Heineken Holding N.V., through its subsidiaries, brews and sells beer and cider. The company sells its beers under, including Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Tecate, Red Stripe, Kru?ovice, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands; and ciders under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

