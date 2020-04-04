Village Bank and Trust Financial (NASDAQ:VBFC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.66

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.66 and traded as low as $26.00. Village Bank and Trust Financial shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 26 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.66.

In related news, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.51 per share, with a total value of $183,230.58. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman bought 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.20 per share, for a total transaction of $293,032.20. Insiders have acquired a total of 13,075 shares of company stock worth $496,773 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 1.15% of Village Bank and Trust Financial worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBFC)

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

