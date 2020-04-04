QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $36.32

QNB Corp (OTCMKTS:QNBC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.32 and traded as low as $28.25. QNB shares last traded at $28.25, with a volume of 381 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.32. The stock has a market cap of $100.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.70.

About QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC)

QNB Corp. operates as a bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for the residents and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

