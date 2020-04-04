Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.99

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $6.60. Pacific Valley Bank shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 3,600 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Pacific Valley Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

The company has a market cap of $25.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average of $8.99.

Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter.

About Pacific Valley Bank (OTCMKTS:PVBK)

Pacific Valley Bank provides personal and business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides business and consumer loans; debit cards; and online and mobile banking, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and bank to bank transfer services, as well as e-statements and order checks.

