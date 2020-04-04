MC Mining (LON:MCM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.16

MC Mining Ltd (LON:MCM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.16 and traded as low as $8.00. MC Mining shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 18,767 shares.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of MC Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.49, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 26.16.

MC Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metallurgical and thermal coal projects in South Africa. The company's principal projects include the Makhado hard coking and thermal coal project located to the southwest of Musina; and the Vele Colliery semi soft coking and thermal coal mine located to the west of Musina in the Limpopo province.

