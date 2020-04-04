Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $1.80. Ideal Power shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,300 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.
Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.69.
Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)
Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.
Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Ideal Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideal Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.