Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.56

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.56 and traded as low as $1.80. Ideal Power shares last traded at $1.80, with a volume of 3,300 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ideal Power stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Ideal Power at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ideal Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

