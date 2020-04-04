MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.87

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.87 and traded as low as $11.40. MSB Financial shares last traded at $11.40, with a volume of 204 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.87. The firm has a market cap of $60.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter. MSB Financial had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 16.07%.
About MSB Financial (NASDAQ:MSBF)
MSB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Millington Bank that provides various banking products and services in New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts; savings accounts, such as regular passbook, statement, money market, and club accounts, as well as six-level tiered savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and fixed or variable rate individual retirement accounts.
