CCOM Group (OTCMKTS:CCOM) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.12

CCOM Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCOM) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.12 and traded as low as $0.90. CCOM Group shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 million, a P/E ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99.

CCOM Group Company Profile

CCOM Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes heating, ventilating, and air conditioning equipment (HVAC) in the United States. It also distributes whole-house generators; climate control systems; plumbing and electrical fixtures and supplies; and parts and accessories. In addition, the company provides control system design, custom control panel fabrication, technical field support, in-house training, and climate control consultation services for engineers and installers; and designs direct digital control systems, as well as systems that control multi-location facilities through the Internet.

