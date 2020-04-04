Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.49

Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.49 and traded as low as $0.50. Natuzzi, S.p.A shares last traded at $0.53, with a volume of 15,489 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Natuzzi, S.p.A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $6.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natuzzi, S.p.A stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Natuzzi, S.p.A (NYSE:NTZ) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 563,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 5.14% of Natuzzi, S.p.A worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Natuzzi, S.p.A Company Profile (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and furnishings and accessories for the living room and beds, bed linens, and bedroom furnishings.

