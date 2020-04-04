Reject Shop (ASX:TRS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.95

Reject Shop Ltd (ASX:TRS) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.95 and traded as low as $2.68. Reject Shop shares last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 190,531 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$2.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 million and a PE ratio of -4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Get Reject Shop alerts:

In other Reject Shop news, insider Steven Fisher 24,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th.

The Reject Shop Limited operates in the discount variety retail sector in Australia. The company retails various general consumer merchandise, including toiletries, cosmetics, homewares, personal care products, hardware, basic furniture, household cleaning products, kitchenware, confectionery, and snack foods; and lifestyle and seasonal merchandise, such as seasonal gifts, cards and wrappings, toys, leisure items, and home decorations.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Reject Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reject Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.