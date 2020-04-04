Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $10.55

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.55 and traded as low as $4.54. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 2,212 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.55.

About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF)

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund operates as a limited purpose open-ended trust. The company, indirectly through Boston Pizza Royalties Limited Partnership, owns trademarks and trade names used by Boston Pizza International Inc It operates as a franchisor of casual dining pizza and pasta restaurants.

