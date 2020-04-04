NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.72

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.72 and traded as low as $2.33. NL Industries shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 24,919 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised NL Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get NL Industries alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 2.10.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. NL Industries had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.77%. The company had revenue of $29.60 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NL Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NL Industries by 4,505.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NL Industries by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 5,958 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NL Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

Read More: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for NL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.