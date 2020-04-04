China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.32

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as low as $0.26. China Recycling Energy shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 358,400 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

China Recycling Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:CREG)

China Recycling Energy Corporation engages in the recycling energy business in China. It designs, finances, constructs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. The company offers waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the blast furnace top gas recovery turbine unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generates electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

