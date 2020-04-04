Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.20

Star Entertainment Group Ltd (ASX:SGR)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.20 and traded as low as $2.00. Star Entertainment Group shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 7,375,357 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Star Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is 145.99%.

In other news, insider Benjamin (Ben) Heap acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$3.43 ($2.43) per share, with a total value of A$34,300.00 ($24,326.24). Also, insider Zlatko Todorcevski acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$3.75 ($2.66) per share, with a total value of A$93,750.00 ($66,489.36). Insiders purchased 98,800 shares of company stock valued at $271,936 in the last ninety days.

About Star Entertainment Group (ASX:SGR)

The Star Entertainment Group Limited, an integrated resort company, provides gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. It owns and operates The Star Sydney casino, which includes hotels, apartment complex, restaurants, and bars; The Star Gold Coast casino, which consists of hotel, theatre, restaurants, and bars; and Treasury casino in Brisbane that comprises hotel, restaurants, and bars.

