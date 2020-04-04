CUB Energy (CVE:KUB) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.06

CUB Energy Inc (CVE:KUB)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.02. CUB Energy shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5,100 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 million and a P/E ratio of 20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.06.

About CUB Energy (CVE:KUB)

Cub Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 9 licenses with approximately 142,000 net acres in Transcarpathian and Dnieper-Donets basins in Ukraine. Cub Energy Inc was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Featured Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for CUB Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUB Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.