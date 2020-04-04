ASX (ASX:ASX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $80.28

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $80.28 and traded as low as $76.65. ASX shares last traded at $77.66, with a volume of 966,984 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$75.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$80.28.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from ASX’s previous Interim dividend of $1.14. This represents a yield of 1.42%. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.13%.

In other ASX news, insider Robert Woods bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$81.95 ($58.12) per share, for a total transaction of A$245,850.00 ($174,361.70). Also, insider Peter Nash bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$81.94 ($58.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,940.00 ($58,113.48).

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

