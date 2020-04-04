INVESTEC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.90

INVESTEC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITCFY) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.90 and traded as low as $7.00. INVESTEC Ltd/ADR shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day moving average is $10.90.

About INVESTEC Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITCFY)

Investec Limited, a specialist bank and asset manager, provides a range of financial products and services in South Africa, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia/Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Wealth & Investment, and Specialist Banking. The Asset Management segment manages investments of private and public sector pension funds, financial institutions, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as intermediaries serving individual investors through equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investments.

