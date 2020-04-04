Twin River Worldwide (TRWH) & Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Twin River Worldwide (NYSE: TRWH) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Twin River Worldwide to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Twin River Worldwide and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin River Worldwide 0 2 2 0 2.50 Twin River Worldwide Competitors 642 2314 2875 111 2.41

Twin River Worldwide presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 232.36%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 110.08%. Given Twin River Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Twin River Worldwide is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Twin River Worldwide pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Twin River Worldwide pays out 22.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.8% and pay out 48.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.6% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.1% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by institutional investors. 35.0% of Twin River Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin River Worldwide 10.53% 21.26% 6.44% Twin River Worldwide Competitors 6.51% -25.25% 3.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twin River Worldwide and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Twin River Worldwide $523.58 million $55.13 million 5.65 Twin River Worldwide Competitors $3.64 billion $294.93 million 12.08

Twin River Worldwide’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Twin River Worldwide. Twin River Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Twin River Worldwide beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Twin River Worldwide

There is no company description available for Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc.

