Reviewing Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Halozyme Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -105.24% -62.28% Halozyme Therapeutics -36.86% -33.71% -16.20%

82.5% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Halozyme Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.25 million ($3.08) -1.81 Halozyme Therapeutics $195.99 million 11.45 -$72.24 million ($0.50) -32.50

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Halozyme Therapeutics. Halozyme Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Halozyme Therapeutics has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Halozyme Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Halozyme Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $24.68, suggesting a potential upside of 341.50%. Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 55.90%. Given Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Halozyme Therapeutics.

Summary

Halozyme Therapeutics beats Eiger Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. The company's products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. Its pipeline include Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. The company also develops PEGPH20, a therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with gastric cancer; and in Phase Ib/II for cholangiocarcinoma and gall bladder cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Alexion Pharma Holding; and ARGENX BVBA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

