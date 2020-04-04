Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) & Randolph Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RNDB) Head-To-Head Survey

Citizens Financial Services (OTCMKTS:CZFS) and Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Citizens Financial Services has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Randolph Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Services $70.37 million 2.47 $19.49 million $5.53 8.89 Randolph Bancorp $46.89 million 0.97 $3.43 million N/A N/A

Citizens Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Citizens Financial Services and Randolph Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Randolph Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Citizens Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.3% of Randolph Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Services and Randolph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Services 27.70% 13.05% 1.34% Randolph Bancorp 7.31% 4.34% 0.54%

Summary

Citizens Financial Services beats Randolph Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts. Its loan products include residential, commercial, and agricultural real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; state and political subdivision loans; and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services. The company also provides professional trust administration, investment management services, estate planning and administration, custody of securities, and individual retirement accounts. In addition, it offers brokerage and financial planning services, as well as manages oil and gas matters related to the customers land; and mutual funds, annuities, and health and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 26 full-service banking branches in Potter, Tioga, Bradford, Clinton, Lebanon, Lancaster, Berks, Schuylkill, and Centre counties, Pennsylvania; and Allegany County, New York, as well as a limited branch office each in Union and Lancaster counties, Pennsylvania. Citizens Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Mansfield, Pennsylvania.

Randolph Bancorp Company Profile

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposits and IRAs. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs. As of February 27, 2018, it operated six retail branch locations and loan operations centers in Andover and North Attleboro, Massachusetts; and five loan production offices in eastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1851 and is based in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Randolph Bancorp, Inc. is a subsidiary of Randolph Bancorp (MHC).

