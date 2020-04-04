Castle Biosciences (CSTL) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) is one of 29 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Castle Biosciences to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Castle Biosciences and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Castle Biosciences $51.87 million $5.28 million -33.77 Castle Biosciences Competitors $985.33 million $50.62 million 22.66

Castle Biosciences’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Castle Biosciences. Castle Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Castle Biosciences and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castle Biosciences N/A N/A N/A Castle Biosciences Competitors -116.35% -70.78% -27.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

29.7% of Castle Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Castle Biosciences and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Castle Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Castle Biosciences Competitors 237 806 990 71 2.43

Castle Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $39.25, indicating a potential upside of 43.51%. As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 71.06%. Given Castle Biosciences’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Castle Biosciences has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Castle Biosciences competitors beat Castle Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc., a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue. The company also offers DecisionDx-UM test, a proprietary GEP test that predicts the risk of metastasis for patients with uveal melanoma, a rare eye cancer; and two late-stage proprietary products in development, which address cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma and suspicious pigmented lesions, which are indications with high clinical need in dermatological cancer. It offers test services through physicians, physician assistants, and nurse practitioners. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Friendswood, Texas.

