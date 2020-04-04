Reviewing Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) and ESSILOR INTL S/S (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Airbus has a beta of 1.96, indicating that its share price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESSILOR INTL S/S has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Airbus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of ESSILOR INTL S/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Airbus and ESSILOR INTL S/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airbus $78.94 billion 0.55 -$1.53 billion $1.28 10.90 ESSILOR INTL S/S $19.48 billion 1.19 $1.21 billion $2.46 21.48

ESSILOR INTL S/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Airbus. Airbus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ESSILOR INTL S/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Airbus and ESSILOR INTL S/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airbus -1.88% 51.85% 3.07% ESSILOR INTL S/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Airbus and ESSILOR INTL S/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airbus 1 4 2 0 2.14 ESSILOR INTL S/S 1 0 1 0 2.00

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services. The Airbus Helicopters segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells civil and military helicopters; and offers helicopter related services. The Airbus Defence and Space segment designs, develops, delivers, and supports military aircraft, such as combat, mission, transport, and tanker aircraft; and offers unmanned aerial systems and their associated services. It also provides civil and defense space systems for telecommunications, earth observations, navigation, science, and orbital systems; missile systems; and missile and space launcher systems, as well as services around data processing from platforms, secure communication, and cyber security. The company was formerly known as Airbus Group SE and changed its name to Airbus SE in April 2017. Airbus SE was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

ESSILOR INTL S/S Company Profile

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses North America, Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear. The Retail segment retails luxury and sports eyewear. The Lenses and Optical Instruments segment offers lenses and small equipment, including Varilux progressive lenses; Crizal antireflective, anti-smudge, and antistatic lenses; Transitions photochromic lenses; Eyezen lenses for users of computers, tablets, smartphones, and other connected devices; Xperio polarized sun lenses; and Nikon and Kodak corrective lens brands. It also provides lens edging and mounting instruments for opticians and prescription laboratories; and optometry instruments for eye care professionals, schools, occupational medicine centers, military, and other institutions. In addition, this segment develops solutions for online sales of optical products. The Equipment segment offers digital surfacing and lens coating machines to prescription laboratories, integrated optical chains, and lens manufacturers. The Sunglasses & Readers segment provides non-prescription sunglasses and reading glasses under the Foster Grant, Freedom Polarised, Gargoyles, Magnivision, Corinne McCormack, Monkey Monkey, Ryders Eyewear, SolarShield, and Suuna brands; Dockers, French Connection, Hello Kitty, Ironman, Karen Millen, Nine West, Reebok, and Disney brands; and Costa, Bolo, Molsion, and Prosun brands. The company has network of 475 prescription laboratories and edging-mounting facilities. The company was formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme and changed its name to EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in October 2018. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

