Volex PLC (LON:VLX) Insider Daren Morris Acquires 20,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Volex PLC (LON:VLX) insider Daren Morris purchased 20,000 shares of Volex stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 111 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £22,200 ($29,202.84).

Daren Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 14th, Daren Morris sold 150,000 shares of Volex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.08), for a total transaction of £237,000 ($311,760.06).

Volex stock opened at GBX 106 ($1.39) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 118.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 122.09. The company has a market capitalization of $160.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65. Volex PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 171.50 ($2.26). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies power cords and cable assemblies for consumer electronics, medical equipment, data center, telecommunications, industrial robotics, and automotive industries worldwide. The company's Power Cords division designs, manufactures, and sells power cords, duck heads, and related products to manufacturers of a range of electrical and electronic devices and appliances for use in laptops, PCs, tablets, printers, TVs, games consoles, power tools, kitchen appliances, vacuum cleaners, and electric vehicles.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Volex (LON:VLX)

