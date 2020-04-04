Reviewing Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Sibanye Gold has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its share price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sibanye Gold N/A N/A N/A Wheaton Precious Metals 10.00% 4.83% 3.99%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sibanye Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sibanye Gold $5.04 billion 0.64 $4.50 million ($0.32) -15.00 Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 14.46 $86.14 million $0.56 49.68

Wheaton Precious Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sibanye Gold. Sibanye Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sibanye Gold and Wheaton Precious Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sibanye Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 3 7 0 2.70

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus price target of $33.11, suggesting a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Sibanye Gold.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.2% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Sibanye Gold shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Sibanye Gold on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, and Platinum Mile operations located in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix located in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

