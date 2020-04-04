Bezant Resources (LON:BZT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Bezant Resources plc (LON:BZT) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.05. Bezant Resources shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 22,109,128 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $762,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.17.

Bezant Resources Company Profile (LON:BZT)

Bezant Resources Plc explores, develops, and beneficiates mineral resources in Argentina and the Philippines. The company holds options over alluvial platinum and gold mining and exploration licenses located in and around Choco, Colombia. It also explores for copper deposits. The company was formerly known as Tanzania Gold Plc and changed its name to Bezant Resources Plc in July 2007.

