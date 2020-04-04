Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) & Dxi Energy (NYSE:DXIEF) Head-To-Head Review

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) and Dxi Energy (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Comstock Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Comstock Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Comstock Resources has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dxi Energy has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Resources and Dxi Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Resources $768.69 million 1.59 $96.89 million $0.77 8.36 Dxi Energy $1.35 million 3.75 -$8.97 million N/A N/A

Comstock Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Dxi Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Comstock Resources and Dxi Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Resources 0 3 3 0 2.50 Dxi Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Comstock Resources presently has a consensus price target of $8.30, suggesting a potential upside of 28.88%. Given Comstock Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Comstock Resources is more favorable than Dxi Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Resources and Dxi Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Resources 12.60% 15.74% 3.91% Dxi Energy -913.86% N/A -405.89%

Summary

Comstock Resources beats Dxi Energy on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. The company is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

About Dxi Energy

DXI Energy Inc. acquires, explores for, and develops energy projects with a focus on oil and gas exploration in Canada and the United States. It holds interests in the Kokopelli project that covers an area of approximately 7,100 square miles with reserves of coal, oil shale, and natural gas located in Piceance Basin, Western Colorado; and Woodrush project consisting of 13,093 net acres situated in the Peace River Arch of British Columbia and Alberta. The company was formerly known as Dejour Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Energy Inc. in October 2015. DXI Energy Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

