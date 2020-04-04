SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE) & The Competition Head-To-Head Review

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ: SNDE) is one of 184 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a beta of 3.41, indicating that its share price is 241% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s peers have a beta of 2.23, indicating that their average share price is 123% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 24.02% 13.45% 6.16% SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors -27.21% -2.15% 2.79%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SUNDANCE ENERGY/S $164.93 million -$28.14 million -0.39 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors $10.20 billion $456.42 million 3.96

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SUNDANCE ENERGY/S. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SUNDANCE ENERGY/S 0 3 2 0 2.40 SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Competitors 2540 9497 13014 437 2.45

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S presently has a consensus price target of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 212.99%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 117.77%. Given SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SUNDANCE ENERGY/S is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

SUNDANCE ENERGY/S peers beat SUNDANCE ENERGY/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

