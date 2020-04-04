HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) & ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Critical Contrast

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:HCHMY) and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR $6.18 billion 1.43 $258.51 million $2.51 33.82 ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR $4.73 billion 8.68 $812.57 million $0.48 52.02

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR has a beta of -0.08, meaning that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR 3.09% 4.65% 2.79% ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR and ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR 0 0 2 0 3.00

Dividends

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR pays out 12.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR beats ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

HITACHI CHEM CO/ADR Company Profile

Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. manufactures and sells functional materials, and advanced components and systems in Japan and internationally. The company provides semiconductor related materials, such as chemical mechanical planarization slurry, high heat resistant fine polyimides, photosensitive insulation coatings, die bonding pastes and films, epoxy molding compounds, liquid encapsulants, cleaning sheets, high heat resistant coating materials, map molding support tapes, release sheets, and dicing films; and display and touch panel related materials, including anisotropic conductive films, transparent conductive transfer films, and adhesive films for displays. It also offers photovoltaic related materials comprising conductive films; advanced films, RFID tags, foam products, and food wrap films; lithium-ion batteries materials, carbon brushes, and ceramics; resins, adhesives and tapes, and electrical insulating materials; base and process materials for printed wiring boards (PWBs); and white epoxy molding compounds for LED reflectors. In addition, the company provides automotive products consisting of molded plastics, poly-sheets, carbon sliding materials, SPD films, protective films, automotive batteries, and powder metal products; and industrial batteries and capacitors, as well as electrical equipment, including DC power supply units and systems, and uninterruptible power supply products. Further, it provides PWBs, such as high layer PWBs, high density multi wiring boards, and PWBs for IC testers; allergy diagnostic kits, tear total IgE detection kits, in-vitro diagnostic kits, and exosomal mRNA isolation kits, as well as regenerative medicine contract development and manufacturing services; and golf carts. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Hitachi Chemical Company, Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd.

ORIENTAL LD CO/ADR Company Profile

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Theme Park segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme Parks. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel. The Other Business segment operates and manages Ikspiari, a commercial complex that includes shops and restaurants, and a cinema complex; Disney Resort Line, a monorail connecting four stations within Tokyo Disney Resort; and MAIHAMA Amphitheater, a multipurpose hall that consists of a semicircular open stage and a seating area for events, ceremonies, and music concerts. The company is also involved in land development. Oriental Land Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan.

