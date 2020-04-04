Reviewing Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Peoples Financial (NASDAQ:PFBX)

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN) and Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Peoples Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auburn National Bancorporation $35.74 million 3.93 $9.74 million N/A N/A Peoples Financial $27.30 million 1.67 $1.68 million N/A N/A

Auburn National Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.6% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of Peoples Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Auburn National Bancorporation shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Peoples Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Auburn National Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. Auburn National Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Peoples Financial has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Auburn National Bancorporation and Peoples Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auburn National Bancorporation 0 0 0 0 N/A Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Auburn National Bancorporation and Peoples Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auburn National Bancorporation 27.25% 10.25% 1.17% Peoples Financial 6.15% 1.80% 0.27%

Risk & Volatility

Auburn National Bancorporation has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its share price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Auburn National Bancorporation beats Peoples Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auburn National Bancorporation

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; residential mortgage lending services; and other financial services. In addition, the company offers automated teller services; debit cards; online banking, bill payment, and other electronic services; and safe deposit boxes. It operates through its main office; eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Notasulga, and Valley, Alabama; and a commercial loan production office in Phenix City, Alabama. Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Auburn, Alabama.

About Peoples Financial

Peoples Financial Corporation is a bank holding company, which operates in the state of Mississippi through its subsidiary, The Peoples Bank, Biloxi, Mississippi (the Bank). The Bank offers a range of services to individuals and small to middle market businesses within its trade area. The Bank’s primary lending focus is to offer business loans, commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans, personal loans and installment loans, with an emphasis on commercial lending. Deposit services include interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRA) accounts. The Bank provides depository accounts to individuals; small and middle market businesses, and state, county and local government entities in its trade area at interest rates consistent with market conditions. It also offers a range of services, including wire transfer services, cash management and Internet banking.

