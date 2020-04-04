Reviewing CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) & Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE)

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) and Northstar Realty Europe (NYSE:NRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northstar Realty Europe has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.3%. Northstar Realty Europe pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and Northstar Realty Europe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH -10.94% 7.95% 0.54% Northstar Realty Europe 190.52% 5.70% 2.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and Northstar Realty Europe’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH $322.97 million 0.97 -$35.34 million $0.50 6.54 Northstar Realty Europe $121.97 million 7.02 $207.41 million N/A N/A

Northstar Realty Europe has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.4% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Northstar Realty Europe shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and Northstar Realty Europe, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH 0 1 1 0 2.50 Northstar Realty Europe 0 2 0 0 2.00

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 83.49%. Northstar Realty Europe has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.12%. Given CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH is more favorable than Northstar Realty Europe.

Summary

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH beats Northstar Realty Europe on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Northstar Realty Europe Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. is a European focused commercial real estate company with predominately prime office properties within key cities in Germany, the United Kingdom and France, organized as a REIT and managed by an affiliate of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY), a leading global equity REIT with an embedded investment management platform.

