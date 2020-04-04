Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $378.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to report sales of $378.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $391.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $373.00 million. Outfront Media reported sales of $371.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.78 million. Outfront Media had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OUT. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Outfront Media presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total value of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Outfront Media stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $7.07 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

