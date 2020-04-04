CIBC Raises Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$14.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CCO. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$12.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 5.03. Cameco has a one year low of C$7.69 and a one year high of C$16.15. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cameco will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

