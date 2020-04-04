Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Lowered to C$7.00 at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.07.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

CHE.UN stock opened at C$4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.06. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$3.26 and a 52-week high of C$11.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.70. The company has a market capitalization of $392.63 million and a PE ratio of -3.93.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.56%.

In related news, Senior Officer Rohit Bhardwaj acquired 12,000 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$323,110. Also, Senior Officer Leon Aarts acquired 3,000 shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$8.71 per share, with a total value of C$26,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,585 shares in the company, valued at C$649,784.52. Insiders bought a total of 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,558 over the last quarter.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.