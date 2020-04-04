Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.34 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) will post $19.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $19.53 billion and the lowest is $19.13 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $18.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $75.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $77.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.60 billion to $78.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

C has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Citigroup from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $17,296,742,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,180,333,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $671,482,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 519.8% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,153,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $131,844,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $82.31 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

