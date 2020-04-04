Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $459.59 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) will report sales of $459.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $448.00 million and the highest is $465.10 million. Servicemaster Global reported sales of $482.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Servicemaster Global will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Servicemaster Global.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

SERV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.10.

In other Servicemaster Global news, Director Deborah H. Caplan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.09 per share, for a total transaction of $64,180.00. Also, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after buying an additional 3,561,953 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $698,874,000 after buying an additional 2,821,973 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth $71,267,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth $46,845,000.

SERV opened at $24.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85. Servicemaster Global has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

