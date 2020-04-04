Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Cut to C$5.00

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 120.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

CJR.B stock opened at C$2.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.91 million and a PE ratio of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.51. Corus Entertainment has a 52 week low of C$1.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.11.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.