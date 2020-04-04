Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $230.00 Million

Analysts expect Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) to post $230.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $210.00 million to $250.00 million. Exterran reported sales of $351.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $898.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $820.00 million to $976.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $865.50 million, with estimates ranging from $803.00 million to $928.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $272.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.20 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Exterran to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other news, Director William M. Goodyear acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $49,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,539.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc acquired 295,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,255,382.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,650,436 shares of company stock valued at $10,600,709 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exterran in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exterran in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exterran stock opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $142.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 0.89. Exterran has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $18.20.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

