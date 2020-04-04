Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining Co.. (TSE:CMMC) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$0.90 to C$0.80 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMMC has been the subject of several other reports. Haywood Securities cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.20 to C$0.60 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cormark lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co.. from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$0.65 to C$0.45 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of TSE:CMMC opened at C$0.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Copper Mountain Mining Co.. has a one year low of C$0.28 and a one year high of C$1.18. The company has a market cap of $65.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily holds 75% interest in the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 135 crown granted mineral claims, 156 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702.1 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

