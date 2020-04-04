Raymond James Cuts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$13.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Shares of CCO opened at C$12.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.70. Cameco has a 52 week low of C$7.69 and a 52 week high of C$16.15.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

