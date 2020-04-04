BMO Capital Markets Boosts B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target to C$7.50

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.30 to C$6.65 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Pi Financial set a C$6.50 price target on shares of B2Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of B2Gold from a buy rating to an action list buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. B2Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.82.

Get B2Gold alerts:

Shares of TSE:BTO opened at C$4.87 on Wednesday. B2Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$6.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 16.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$5.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$414.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

In other B2Gold news, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.07, for a total transaction of C$4,249,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,321,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$26,233,295.65. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.25, for a total transaction of C$315,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 220,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,155,000. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 831,400 shares of company stock valued at $4,998,112.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.