Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$82.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$107.00 to C$82.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to an action list buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$99.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$97.75.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

TSE:BMO opened at C$66.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$55.76 and a 52 week high of C$106.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$81.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$95.41.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.88 billion. Analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 9.103679 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.09%.

In other news, Director Ron Farmer bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$91.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$228,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$593,450. Also, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii acquired 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,035,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,882,020. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,223,736 over the last quarter.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.