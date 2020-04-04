Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Lowered to C$6.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bird Construction from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

BDT stock opened at C$4.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$5.52 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.05. The company has a market cap of $188.78 million and a P/E ratio of 18.45. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$3.96 and a twelve month high of C$8.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$420.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$414.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is presently 177.27%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.