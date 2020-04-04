BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Given a C$7.60 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

BlackBerry (TSE:BB) (NASDAQ:BBRY) received a C$7.60 price objective from equities research analysts at Pi Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 66.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BB. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

BlackBerry stock opened at C$4.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.93. BlackBerry has a twelve month low of C$3.94 and a twelve month high of C$12.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22.

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service.

