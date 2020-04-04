ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) PT Lowered to C$19.00

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of ATA opened at C$15.71 on Thursday. ATS Automation Tooling Systems has a 52-week low of C$14.27 and a 52-week high of C$22.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$19.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 25.34.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSE:ATA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$361.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ATS Automation Tooling Systems will post 1.1200001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Maria Perrella sold 80,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$1,284,631.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$764,251.90.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS Supertrak, a modular conveyor system; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; Sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; Sortimat Workliner tray handling technology; Sortimat Birkman, a feeder technology for sorting, transporting, and separating parts; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; and ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system.

