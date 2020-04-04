Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASR. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alacer Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.79.

Shares of Alacer Gold stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62. Alacer Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.32 and a 12-month high of C$7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.06.

Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$206.59 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alacer Gold will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alacer Gold

Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

