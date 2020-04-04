Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Lifted to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASR. National Bank Financial raised shares of Alacer Gold from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Alacer Gold from C$7.15 to C$7.75 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.79.
Shares of Alacer Gold stock opened at C$4.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 12.62. Alacer Gold has a 12-month low of C$3.32 and a 12-month high of C$7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.06.
About Alacer Gold
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
