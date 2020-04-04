Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$11.35 to C$10.15 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$11.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

APR.UN opened at C$6.72 on Tuesday. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 12-month low of C$6.00 and a 12-month high of C$12.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.82 million and a PE ratio of 37.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.45.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.